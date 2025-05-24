‘Grihapravesh’ teaser: Subhashree Ganguly headlines a tale of loss and longing

The walls of a house carry more than memories — they echo love, longing and lives paused in time. That’s the sentiment at the heart of Grihapravesh, the upcoming Bengali film directed by Indraadip Dasgupta, whose teaser dropped on May 23.

Headlined by Subhashree Ganguly, with Kaushik Ganguly, Sohini Sengupta and Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles, the film is set for a theatrical release on June 13.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Subhashree offered a poetic glimpse into the film’s emotional landscape. “Every wall, every corner of a home carries fragments of relationships, unspoken desires, and moments suspended in memory. Grihapravesh invites you into our world,” she wrote in the caption.

The one-minute-18-second-long teaser revolves around a newlywed woman (Subhashree), abandoned by her husband the morning after their wedding, as waits quietly in her in-laws’ house. Days stretch into years as she keeps the home running, performing her duties with quiet dignity. Her appearance mirrors a widow’s austerity, though her marital status remains unresolved.

Despite her personal grief, she tends to her ageing in-laws with devotion. Kaushik Ganguly and Sohini Sengupta, playing the elderly couple, cling to the only family they have left — their daughter-in-law. Just as the viewer settles into the rhythm of this domesticity, the teaser delivers a twist: the woman falls in love again.

Grihapravesh is the fifth feature film directed by Indraadip Dasgupta. He has written the story of the upcoming film and also composed the music. Samragnee Bandopadhyay has penned the screenplay and dialogues.

Subhashree Ganguly was last seen in Raj Chakrabarty’s family drama Shontaan.