‘Still feel like a newcomer’: Rani Mukerji on completing 30 years in cinema

Actress Rani Mukerji on Monday reflected on her three-decade-long journey in cinema, saying it began with “curiosity, fear, and a deep love for stories”.

In a note shared by Yash Raj Films on Instagram, Mukerji wrote, “Thirty years…when I say that out loud, it feels unreal but also tells me that if you do something that you love from the bottom of your heart, time flies and you are left hungry for more.”

“Thirty years ago, I stepped onto a film set with no grand plan of becoming an actress. It wasn’t a dream I chased - it was something that found me. A young girl, drawn into cinema almost by chance, hesitant at first... and yet, somewhere between instinct and vulnerability, I fell in love with the craft,” Rani further said.

Rani made her acting debut with the 1996 movie Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat.

Looking back at the start of her journey, she shared, “When I did Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat, I was barely aware of what a career in cinema would look like. I only knew that acting made me feel alive. That film taught me my first big lesson: cinema is not about glamour first - it is about responsibility. Playing a woman fighting for dignity so early in my journey shaped the actor I would become,”

“Cinema has a strange way of freezing emotions. Somewhere inside me, I am still that nervous girl standing in front of the camera for the first time, hoping I wouldn’t forget my lines, hoping I belonged,” Mukerji added.

Speaking about her experiences across different film genres, Rani shared that Saathiya marked a turning point in her career, opening doors to films like Hum Tum.

She added that working in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black alongside Amitabh Bachchan was transformative, challenging everything she believed about herself and remaining one of the most intense experiences of her life.

“It taught me that silence can speak louder than words – and that acting is as much about listening as it is about performing.”

For Rani, her film Mardaani continues to hold a special place in her heart.

Sharing how she has always been drawn to portraying women who challenge the world around them, the 47-year-old said, “Whether it was the spirited small town girl with big dreams in Bunty Aur Babli, the fierce journalist in No One Killed Jessica, or the relentless police officer in Mardaani, I felt a deep connection to characters who refuse to back down, who want to shatter patriarchy and have a lot of grace while doing so.

“Mardaani in particular holds a special place in my heart. Shivani Shivaji Roy is not loud heroism – she is quiet strength. Through her, I discovered how powerful it is to tell stories that make people uncomfortable, but also hopeful,” Rani added.

According to Rani, marriage and motherhood didn’t slow her down; instead, they gave her greater clarity and focus.

“I became more selective, more protective of my energy, and more aware of the kind of legacy I wanted to build and the films that I want to lend my voice to.”

Rani said the 2023 film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway proved that heartfelt storytelling crosses all borders, a role that earned her her first National Award for Best Actress.

Looking back, she said that a lasting career in films is built not on trends or fame, but on honesty and integrity.

“I owe everything to the people who believed in me – directors who challenged me, co-actors who inspired me, technicians who worked tirelessly behind the scenes, and audiences who grew up with me, questioned me, and stood by me. Cinema is a collaboration, and I have never walked this path alone.”

“Thirty years later,my love for cinema is still the same, perhaps deeper, certainly calmer, and infinitely more grateful,” Rani signed off.

Rani is set to return as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in her upcoming film Mardaani 3, slated to hit theatres on January 30.