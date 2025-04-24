Stephen Frears to direct TV Adaptation of William Dalrymple’s ‘The Anarchy’

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stephen Frears is set to direct and executive produce the television adaptation of William Dalrymple’s bestselling book The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company, as per reports.

Dalrymple’s book chronicles the rise of the East India Company and how it transformed from a trading enterprise into a powerful colonial force that took over large parts of India in the 18th century.

The international project will be a co-production between global indie studio Wiip and India’s Roy Kapur Films. The historian will serve as a creative consultant on the series, with John Burnham on board as producer.

Frears, who was knighted in 2023, is known for helming critically-acclaimed films like The Queen, Philomena, and Dangerous Liaisons, as well as the Emmy-nominated series A Very English Scandal. Frears described the tale of the East India Company’s colonisation of India as one with “the most contemporary of themes”.

“A ruthless businessman and his corporation seizing power, a group of oligarchs taking over a chunk of the world, asset-stripping, looting, manipulating the stock market, destroying whole economies for their profit. The East India Company stealing India in the 18th century,” he told Variety.

The upcoming series will bring together the writing team behind Apple TV+’s retro-futuristic drama Hello Tomorrow! — Walon Green, Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen — and will be shot across the U.K. and Asia.

Published in 2019, Dalrymple’s book was selected by former US President Barack Obama for his annual top 10 reading list and was also named one of the year’s best books by The Wall Street Journal.

Roy Kapur expressed enthusiasm about Frears' involvement, calling it “an absolute dream come true” and highlighting his directorial legacy. “He (Frears) has directed some of the most beloved movies of the last four decades,” he said in a statement.

Walon Green pointed out the enduring relevance of the story: “Along with historical grandeur and the near mythic setting of this story, there’s something else that rings disturbingly familiar: an epic venality; wherein a handful of wealthy men to enhance their personal fortunes and gratify the extremes of their egos can manipulate the destiny of millions.”

Naz Haider echoed this sentiment, drawing a contemporary parallel. “The significance of this story cannot be overstated in today’s world, where mega-conglomerates often enjoy more privileges and protection than ordinary citizens. The Anarchy possesses the creative depth and epic scope to serve as India’s answer to The Crown – an origin story waiting to be told.”