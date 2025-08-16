Shah Rukh Khan shares update on shoulder injury, confirms ‘King’ will be his next release

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday said his shoulder injury was healing fast and he will soon be back in action.

During an impromptu AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter), the 59-year-old actor also confirmed his next big-screen release will be Siddharth Anand’s King, for which he has already shot a few scenes.

“Did some good shoot….starting soon again. Only leg shots then move to upper body….Insha Allah will be done fast. @justSidAnand is working hard to finish,” Shah Rukh wrote on X.

“Just KING….naam toh suna hoga?” was Shah Rukh’s response to a fan’s question about what his next project was.





In July, Shah Rukh was advised a month-long rest after suffering a muscle injury while shooting an action sequence for King at the Golden Tobacco studio in Mumbai, as per reports.

“Bearing the weight of stardom quite effectively….ha ha. It’s (his shoulder) healing my friend thank u so much for asking,” he replied to a fan during the session.





King is to be shot across locations in India and Europe, with further details on the revised schedule yet to be announced.

In January this year, Shah Rukh confirmed that the actioner will be helmed by his Pathaan director Sidharth Anand.

Backed by Siddharth’s Marflix Pictures and Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment, King is expected to arrive in theatres sometime this year or early 2026.

Abhishek Bachchan is set to portray the antagonist in King, which will reportedly also feature Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana Khan.

“YAY!!!!! I feel like the King of the Nation!!! Too much honour and too much responsibility to try and excel and work harder,” he said in response to fans congratulating him for the National Award win.





Last month, Shah Rukh bagged his first-ever National Award after 33 years in the industry for his performance in Atlee's 2023 action drama Jawan.

