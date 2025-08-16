MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 16 August 2025

Ankush, Oindrila’s ‘Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil’ to release on Saraswati Puja 2026

Produced by Ankush Hazra Motion Pictures, the Sumeet-Saahil-directed film also stars Sohag Sen, Sohini Sengupta and Ipshita Mukherjee

Entertainment Web Desk Published 16.08.25, 03:18 PM
Poster for ‘Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil’

Poster for ‘Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil’ Instagram

Ankush Hazra and Oindrila Sen-starrer Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil is set to hit theatres on Saraswati Puja 2026, the makers announced on Saturday.

Produced by Ankush Hazra Motion Pictures, the Sumeet-Saahil-directed film is billed as a family entertainer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first poster of the film was dropped by the makers on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil follows the journey of Jhontu (Ankush), a street-smart yet naïve young man who struggles to comprehend the complexities of the women around him. His misadventures lead him on a humorous yet insightful journey, ultimately reinforcing the notion that understanding women remains his greatest challenge.

Joining Ankush and Oindrila in the ensemble are Sohag Sen, Sohini Sengupta and Ipshita Mukherjee

“My journey as an actor started with films which were action-packed, comedy family entertainers. Our last release Mirza was an action-packed drama, and this time we are excited to bring back a rom-com family entertainer. I am glad to announce my next venture with Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil,” Ankush said in a statement.

The title of the film is a nod to Uttam Kumar’s last film Ogo Bodhu Shundori, which featured the song Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil. This is Ankush’s second production venture, following Mirza, which released last year.

On the work front, Ankush will next be seen in Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s 2025 Durga Puja release Raktabeej 2. Ankush made his OTT debut with the ZEE5 crime thriller Shikarpur in 2023.

RELATED TOPICS

Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil Oindrila Sen Ankush Hazra
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Lakhs of jobs at risk, Tamil Nadu CM warns as Trump keeps secondary-tariff threat vague

The chief minister flags trouble for textiles, leather, auto, machinery and other sectors as the US President says ‘If I have to do it, I'll do it. Maybe I won't have to do it’
People gather as Enforcement Directorate searched premises linked to Tamil Nadu Minister and DMK leader I Periyasamy and his family as part of a money laundering investigation, in Dindigul, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Central agencies being weaponised to use against senior ministers of DMK

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT