Ankush, Oindrila’s ‘Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil’ to release on Saraswati Puja 2026

Ankush Hazra and Oindrila Sen-starrer Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil is set to hit theatres on Saraswati Puja 2026, the makers announced on Saturday.

Produced by Ankush Hazra Motion Pictures, the Sumeet-Saahil-directed film is billed as a family entertainer.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first poster of the film was dropped by the makers on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil follows the journey of Jhontu (Ankush), a street-smart yet naïve young man who struggles to comprehend the complexities of the women around him. His misadventures lead him on a humorous yet insightful journey, ultimately reinforcing the notion that understanding women remains his greatest challenge.

Joining Ankush and Oindrila in the ensemble are Sohag Sen, Sohini Sengupta and Ipshita Mukherjee

“My journey as an actor started with films which were action-packed, comedy family entertainers. Our last release Mirza was an action-packed drama, and this time we are excited to bring back a rom-com family entertainer. I am glad to announce my next venture with Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil,” Ankush said in a statement.

The title of the film is a nod to Uttam Kumar’s last film Ogo Bodhu Shundori, which featured the song Nari Choritro Bejay Jotil. This is Ankush’s second production venture, following Mirza, which released last year.

On the work front, Ankush will next be seen in Shiboprosad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy’s 2025 Durga Puja release Raktabeej 2. Ankush made his OTT debut with the ZEE5 crime thriller Shikarpur in 2023.