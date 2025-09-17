Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Jawto Kando Kathmandute’ to release this Durga Puja; trailer out

Five years after completing production, Srijit Mukherji’s Feluda Pherot: Jawto Kando Kathmandute is set to premiere this Durga Puja on Addatimes. The director released the official trailer for the series on Tuesday.

Jawto Kando Kathmandute features Tota Roy Choudhury reprising his role as Feluda, with Anirban Chakrabarti returning as Jatayu and Kalpan Mitra as Topse. Kharaj Mukherjee joins the cast as Maganlal Meghraj, one of the most memorable villains from Satyajit Ray’s original stories. Bharat Kaul plays Mr Batra.

The story follows Feluda tracking a fake medicine racket operating out of Nepal. Accompanied by Jatayu and Topse, he travels to Kathmandu to track down a murderer, only to realise the case is far more complex than expected. During the investigation, Jatayu is drugged, and Feluda comes face-to-face with Maganlal Meghraj, the mastermind behind the gang.

This is the second season of Mukherji’s Feluda Pherot series on Addatimes, which began in 2019 with Chinnomostar Obhishaap.

The announcement follows the release of Mukherji’s other Feluda adaptation, Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr, which premiered on Hoichoi on December 20, 2024. That series was the second installment of Hoichoi’s Feludar Goyendagiri series after Darjeeling Jawmjawmat (2022).

Mukherji had earlier announced that Bhuswargo Bhoyonkawr would be his final directorial project in the Feluda universe for OTT platforms. The third season of Hoichoi’s Feludar Goyendagiri, based on Royal Bengal Rahasya, is being directed by Kamaleshwar Mukherjee and will again feature Tota, Anirban Chakrabarti and Kalpan.

Jawto Kando Kathmandute was adapted into a television series in Hindi by Sandip Ray in 1986. Titled Kissa Kathmandu Mein the show featured Shashi Kapoor as Feluda, Alankar Joshi as Topshe and Mohan Agashe as Jatayu. Utpal Dutt played Maganlal Meghraj.

Sandip Ray also created a Bengali television series based on the novel for Doordarshan in 1995. It starred Sabyasachi Chakrabarty as Feluda, Saswata Chatterjee as Topshe and Anup Kumar as Jatayu. Mohan Agashe slipped into the shoes of Maganlal Meghraj