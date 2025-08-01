‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-jae to headline Prime Video’s ‘Nice to Not Meet You’

Streaming service Prime Video on Thursday announced "Nice to Not Meet You", an upcoming Korean romantic comedy series featuring globally-popular star Lee Jung-jae.

Lee, who shot to international fame with the hit Netflix series "Squid Game", will star alongside acclaimed South Korean actor Lim Ji-yeon in the show, which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video, the OTT platform said in a press release.

"Nice to Not Meet You" brings together the worlds of entertainment and hard-hitting journalism through a witty, behind-the-scenes lens.

The story follows the unlikely connection between Lim Hyeon-jun (Lee), a typecast actor yearning for a fresh start in melodramas, and Wi Jeong-sin (Lim), a decorated political journalist suddenly reassigned to the entertainment desk, as per the official logline.

"What begins as a clash of personalities unfolds into a story full of charm, laughter, and unexpected chemistry," it added.

According to the official character description, Lee's Hyeon-jun is a seasoned actor stuck in the role of Kang Pil-gu—the beloved protagonist of a hit detective series now heading into its fifth season. While his career is thriving, he dreams of breaking free from the mold and proving himself in a more emotionally rich role.

Lim's Wi Jeong-sin, a hard-hitting journalist whose award-winning political coverage is abruptly sidelined. Relocated to entertainment reporting mid-investigation, Jeong-sin must navigate a world she never intended to join—only to find herself drawn into the orbit of the very actor she’s reluctant to cover.

"Nice to Not Meet You" is directed by Kim Ga-ram and written by Jung Yeo-rang.





