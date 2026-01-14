‘Squid Game’ creator to back new Netflix crime drama ‘The Dealer’ starring Jung So-min

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is set to produce new Netflix series The Dealer, a Korean casino crime drama starring Jung So-min, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Sharing photos of the cast from the script reading session, the streamer wrote, “Casino killer Gunhwa, who was cheated on his newlyweds, jumped into the gambling board by awakening the skills he acquired to correct the marriage plan. Netflix crime drama series <Killer>. Jung So Min, Ryu Seung Beom, Lee Soo Hyuk, Ryu Kyung Soo Casting confirmed. Only on Netflix.”

The Dealer marks the directorial debut of Choi Young-hwan, the cinematographer behind films such as Smugglers, Veteran, Tazza: The High Rollers and The Thieves.

The series follows Geonhwa (Jung So-min), a brilliant casino dealer whose wedding plans suddenly collapse, forcing her to unleash her hidden abilities and dive into the dangerous world of gambling to ensure she makes it down the aisle.

Ryoo Seung-bum, Lee Soo-hyuk and Ryu Kyung-soo round off the cast of the upcoming series.

Ryoo stars as Hwang Chisu, a financially desperate gambler, while Lee plays Jo Jun, a skilled and unpredictable casino player. Ryu Kyung-soo portrays Choi Wooseung, Geonhwa’s fiancé and a detective with a hidden edge in the series.

The Dealer is being produced by Hwang Dong-hyuk’s production banner Firstman Studio.

Further details about the show are kept under the wraps.