Spotlight on Poland at this year’s Kolkata International Film Festival

The film festival will feature five categories focussed on the European nation

PTI & Entertainment Web Desk Published 14.10.25, 03:25 PM
Representational image

Poland will be the spotlight country of the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), scheduled to be held from November 6 to 13, an official told PTI on Tuesday.

The film festival will feature five categories focussed on the country, the official added.

The five categories are contemporary Polish films, classic works by renowned Polish directors, centenary tribute to legendary director Wojciech Jerzy, animation films from Poland and films centred on Indo-Polish ties.

“As the spotlight country of the 31st KIFF, there will be contemporary Polish films, classic works by renowned Polish directors and a centenary tribute to legendary director Wojciech Jerzy, who was born in 1925 and died in 2000. Also, animation films from the European nation and films focussing on Indo-Polish ties would be showcased,” the official said.

Films from other categories will also be screened at the festival under different categories. Documentaries, short fiction and films in Indian languages will compete against each other for awards at the annual festival. The total number of films to be screened at KIFF and the number of films to be screened in each category will be officially announced soon.

France was the spotlight country at the Kolkata International Film Festival last year.

