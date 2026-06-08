Spend a day with BTS: RM reads, Jin works out and Jimin packs as new vlogs reveal life off stage

Whether you start your day with a good book in your designated nook or break a sweat at the gym, the BTS members made sure your day never goes to waste.

On Sunday, BTS’s official YouTube channel dropped a fresh set of vlogs, with each video offering a glimpse into what the K-pop stars get up to throughout the day when they are not rehearsing for their ongoing concert.

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Band leader RM retreats into his own world — a good book and a room filled with silence rather than melancholy. As he turned the pages, he interacted with fans, shared thoughtful reflections and simply relaxed.

Senior member Jin, meanwhile, headed to the gym. As he chatted with his instructor, ARMY’s Worldwide Handsome kept things relaxed, taking his time and not rushing the process.

The dancing king of BTS, J-Hope, shared an extensive glimpse into his pre-outing routine. From skincare and packing his bags to slipping into one of his signature funky outfits, the rapper documented it all before hitting the road.

Jimin also shared an extended version of packing up his luggage, adding a classic ‘mochi’ energy to a tedious task.

Needless to say, Suga spent his alone time working on music — rehearsing a few notes and taking cool sips of soda in between.

V and Jungkook, meanwhile, gave fans a quick glimpse into their workout routine at the gym.

In April, BTS embarked on the Arirang world tour, which marked the group’s highly anticipated return to global stadiums following their mandatory military service.

Also, to celebrate their debut anniversary on June 13, their agency BigHit Music announced a special concert set to be held at Busan’s Asiad Main Stadium, where the singers will perform their classic chartbusters, including latest releases from the Arirang album. This will mark their first Festa celebrating together after a four-year hiatus.