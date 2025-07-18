Kay Kay Menon shines as RAW agent Himmat Singh in ‘Special Ops’ S2: ‘An absolute star’

Kay Kay Menon’s Special Ops Season 2 garnered rave reviews following its July 18 premiere on JioHotstar, with many fans heaping praise on the actor for bringing RAW agent Himmat Singh to life with his acting.

A fan said she woke up at 5am to finish daily chores early to make time for binge watching the second season of Special Ops.

Another applauded Menon’s performance in the spy thriller but called the fight scenes ‘pathetic’ and ‘unrealistic’.

Himmat reassembles his trusted squad, including characters played by Karan Tacker, Saiyami Kher, Vinay Pathak, Muzammil Ibrahim and Meher Vij, to take on a rising threat of cyber terrorism in Season 2.

The ensemble cast also features Prakash Raj, Tota Roy Choudhury, Dalip Tahil and Gautami Kapoor. Tahir Raj Bhasin plays the antagonist in this season.

Sharing a thumbnail from the series featuring Kay Kay Menon, a fan tweeted, “Himmat is back.”

Heaping praise on Kay Kay Menon, another fan wrote, “@kaykaymenon02 u are an absolute star... watching #SpecialOPS and Sir u have truly killed it. Thank you.”

Special Ops debuted in March 2020, shortly after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, and quickly became a fan-favourite. Created by Neeraj Pandey — known for acclaimed thrillers like A Wednesday!, Baby and Special 26 — the eight-episode first season was praised for its gripping narrative, tight direction and powerful performances.

Hooked from the start, a fan shared that Special Ops grabbed attention right from the opening scene.

Sharing stills from the show, another X user wrote, “Thanks @kaykaymenon02

for the series. Der aaye paar durust aaye.”

The original season followed intelligence officer Himmat Singh as he led a covert mission to capture a terrorist mastermind, concluding a 19-year pursuit. In November 2021, a prequel spin-off titled Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story explored the origins of Himmat Singh across four episodes.