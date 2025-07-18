Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ tickets sell at as high as $500 on eBay after advance booking closes

Tickets for Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film The Odyssey were available for as high as $500 — approximately Rs 43,000 — on resale platforms hours after the advance booking closed for the much-anticipated mythological epic.

Advance booking for The Odyssey opened for select theatres in the US on Thursday, exactly a year before the film’s release.

The early rollout offered limited seats for IMAX 70mm screenings between July 16 and 19, 2026. The tickets sold out within an hour at most locations, generating approximately $1.5 million, as per reports by the US media.

The average ticket price was around $25 to $28.

But immediately after sell-outs were reported, tickets began appearing on platforms such as eBay with high resale prices. Some listings showed individual tickets priced as high as $500.

As per Fandomwire, a set of four tickets for a Saturday screening at AMC Lincoln Square in New York was listed with bids reaching $1,000 (Rs 86,145).

In Dallas, a single seat in the second row on the far left was listed at nearly 400 per cent above its original price, Fandomwire said in a report.

“The Odyssey 70mm IMAX tickers are already going for $500 buy now on eBay. I hope you’re proud of yourselves IMAX rollout team,” an X user posted.

“Tickets for THE ODYSSEY in IMAX 70mm are already being resold at outrageous prices,” a fan posted on X.

Another X user observed, “The Odyssey tickets have already hit eBay. Good grief”.

“The "odyssey tickets a year in advance" thing is only going to make it impossible to buy tickets when it's actually out because scalpers will have long since bought every seat. Extremely stupid and I refuse to participate,” a fan commented.

Urging others not to buy tickets from scrapping websites, a fan wrote, “I’m begging you guys DO NOT buy The Odyssey 70mm tickets from scalpers with ridiculous resale prices! Way more screenings will be added closer to release and there will be plenty of tickets to go around”.

The mad rush for tickets is partly because the IMAX 70mm format is available at only 25-odd locations worldwide.

The Odyssey, an adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic, stars Matt Damon as Odysseus. The cast also includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Mia Goth.

The film is currently in production and is being shot entirely on IMAX cameras.

The teaser for The Odyssey was launched exclusively in cinemas with Jurassic World: Rebirth. It later leaked online.

Universal Pictures did not comment on the resale of tickets at the time this report was published.