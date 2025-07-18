Biopic on India’s first F1 driver Narain Karthikeyan in the works: Reports

A Tamil-language biopic on India’s first Formula One driver Narain Karthikeyan is in the works, as per reports by the US media.

Filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, known for directing Take Off (2017), Malik (2021) and Ariyippu (2022), is reportedly set to helm the film.

While Faraz Ahsan, Vivek Rangachari, and Pratik Maitra have joined the film as producers, Shalini Usha Devi serves as the screenwriter, news portal Variety reported.

The film will be produced under the banner of Blue Marble Films.

“Narain Karthikeyan’s journey isn’t just about racing. It’s about belief — in yourself, your country, and a dream no one else can see. That’s what drew me to this story,” Mahesh Narayanan told Variety.

Producer Faraz Ahsan added, “India has some of the most dangerous roads in the world — just surviving traffic here takes skill. But what fascinated me was how someone like NK went from navigating those roads to racing at 365 km/h — a speed faster than a commercial aircraft at takeoff. I’ve been after Narain for years to secure the rights, and after a few honest conversations and the right team coming together, he finally said yes.”

The film follows Karthikeyan’s rise from a rebellious boy in Coimbatore to the international racing circuit, overcoming barriers of colour and nationality to reach Formula One’s pinnacle.

In 2005, Narain Karthikeyan became India’s first Formula One driver with Jordan F1 team. From 2014 to 2018, Karthikeyan raced in Japanese Super Formula series.

Details about the upcoming biopic’s cast and release are yet to be announced.