5 reasons why ‘Aashiqui 2’ helmer Mohit Suri’s ‘Saiyaara’ is winning over the Gen-Z crowd

The first day first show of Saiyaara teemed with a crowd of Gen-Z viewers at a Kolkata mall on Friday. This sight — for a romantic film — has been a rarity in Indian cinema lately, thanks to the growing box-office success of action dramas.

But Mohit Suri’s latest romance drama, marking the big-screen debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, seems to be turning it around.

Here are five reasons why Saiyaara seems to be resonating with younger audiences — despite treading a tried-and-tested path.

The appeal of a heartbreaking love story

The story of Saiyaara isn’t groundbreaking. Krish Kapoor (Ahaan Panday), a struggling musician with a past trauma, crosses paths with a talented lyricist, Vaani Batra (Aneet Padda). The latter is nursing a bruised heart after her fiancé dumped her on the day of their marriage registration. The two troubled souls find solace in each other’s company, and their collab creates magic in the indie music scene.

However, Vaani is soon diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, and Ahaan faces a dilemma — sacrifice his career to make memories with Vaani, or abandon their relationship.

Writer Sankalp Sadanah has taken liberties with logic in the screenplay. Yet, Saiyaara weaves magic. Krish and Vaani’s romance hooks you throughout. Their night-time bike rides through Mumbai, shared silences and moments of creative collaboration will appeal to the hopeless romantic in the viewer. For a generation used to fleeting digital interactions, the slow burn of Saiyaara’s romance offers a more introspective portrayal of love and heartbreak.

Mohit Suri knows how to tell a love story

Suri, who previously directed Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, returns to a space he’s most comfortable in: moody romances punctuated by melodic music. His storytelling remains rooted in emotional moments. The film doesn’t lean into melodrama, choosing instead to let the story unfold organically.

Visually, the film makes effective use of rain-drenched streets, dusky cityscapes, and warm indoor frames to build atmosphere. Suri doesn’t reinvent the genre, but he knows how to use familiar tools to create something that feels personal, if not entirely fresh.

The music lifts the screenplay

Music has long been a key element in Mohit Suri’s films, and Saiyaara is no exception. The songs don’t just accompany the story, they help carry it.

From Faheem Abdullah’s soulful rendition of the title track to Jubin Nautiyal’s heartachingly resonant Barbaad or Vishal Mishra’s melodious Tum Ho Toh, the soundtrack works both within the film and as a standalone playlist — this may explain its popularity on streaming platforms.

Gen-Z listeners have taken to the music with enthusiasm, using snippets across Instagram stories. Arijit Singh’s Dhun obviously takes the cake, while Shreya Ghoshal’s reprise version of the title song in the end credits sounds magical.

Ahaan and Aneet are the soul of Saiyaara

Ahaan Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday, delivers a restrained performance as the brooding Krish. He underplays his emotions with intensity, avoiding theatrics and showing a commendable sense of control for a newcomer. While his poker face plays spoiler in some emotional moments, he clearly shows promise.

Aneet Padda, already familiar to streaming audiences, makes a praiseworthy transition to the big screen. Together, their chemistry is refreshing, making their romance feel real even when the script falters.

A romantic musical in the age of action heroes

With so many recent Bollywood releases leaning into action spectacles led by alpha heroes, Saiyaara feels like a throwback to a time when romance ruled the box office. There are no high-octane stunts or larger-than-life villains here. Just two people hopelessly in love with each other. This musical love story might not appeal to the massy audience, but it has certainly found takers among younger audiences who seem to value a good romance.