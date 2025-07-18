‘Lilo & Stitch’ becomes first Hollywood film of 2025 to earn USD 1 billion globally

Disney’s live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch has crossed the USD 1-billion mark at the global box office, becoming the first Hollywood film of 2025 to achieve the feat.

Lilo & Stitch is the 58th film in history to cross the billion-dollar mark at the global box office.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per Box Office Mojo, the film collected USD 416.2 million in the US and raked in another USD 584.8 million internationally, bringing its worldwide gross to USD 1.001 billion.

The milestone adds yet another feather in Disney’s cap, with Lilo & Stitch joining Moana 2 (USD 1.059 billion), Deadpool & Wolverine (USD 1.328 billion) and Inside Out 2 (USD 1.698 billion) in the billion-dollar club — all released in the past 13 months.

“We knew there was a lot of love for Lilo & Stitch with audiences around the world, yet we never take that for granted, and we’re proud of how this new film has connected with people,” Disney Entertainment co-chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement to the American media.

“I’m thankful to our filmmakers, our cast, and all on our Studio team who have made this film such a success, and we look forward to more adventures with these characters ahead,” he added.

Lilo & Stitch, however, trails China’s Ne Zha 2, the overall box office leader of the year with a staggering USD 1.899 billion in global earnings — the bulk of which, USD 1.832 billion, came from Chinese ticket sales. The film has collected USD 20 million in North America so far and another USD 46 million from rest of the international markets.

Lilo & Stitch is still running in theatres worldwide. A sequel to the movie is already in the works. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, the film reimagines the beloved 2002 animated classic which revolves around the unbreakable bond shared by an alien named Stitch and a young girl named Lilo. Stitch escapes from a spaceship and crash lands on Earth, where he strikes up a friendship with Lilo.

The film stars Chris Sanders, Maia Kealoha, Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Kaipo Dudoit in key roles.