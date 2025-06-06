MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 06 June 2025

Muzammil Ibrahim says he dated Deepika Padukone for 2 years, broke up with her eventually

The actor-model debuted in Bollywood with the lead role in the Pooja Bhatt directorial 'Dhokha'

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.06.25, 10:10 AM
Muzammil Ibrahim, Deepika Padukone

Muzammil Ibrahim, Deepika Padukone Instagram

Actress Deepika Padukone was in a two-year relationship with actor-model Muzammil Ibrahim when she moved to Mumbai in the 2000s to become a model, Muzammil said in a recent podcast, claiming that he eventually broke up with her.

In a recent conversation with TV host and podcaster Siddharth Kannan, Muzammil revealed details about his alleged relationship with Deepika. He said that she had asked him out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We were in a relationship for two years. She was very confident because she is Prakash Padukone's daughter so everyone knew about her,” Muzammil said.

“I was a star at that time, she was not. She is a superstar now. Everyone knows her, nobody knows me. I am a big fan. I love watching her movies. She is a beautiful woman. She is doing so great but the fact is what it is. Before she got married, we would talk sometimes,” he added.

Muzammil further said that they would go on “cute dates” in a rickshaw as they did not have enough money to spend. “I had more money than her because I had started earning better. Then I bought a car and she was very happy about that. These things are very memorable because I have not been on a date in a rickshaw since then, and we were so happy even though we had no money,” he said.

Muzammil debuted in Bollywood with the lead role in the Pooja Bhatt directorial Dhokha. He is best known for playing the role of Avinash in Special Ops.

Before falling in love with Ranveer Singh on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and getting married in 2018, Deepika was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. The duo dated from 2007 to 2010.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter Dua in September last year.

Deepika is currently embroiled in a swirling controversy over her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. She was replaced by Triptii Dimri due to alleged disagreements over remuneration and unprofessional behaviour.

Deepika was yet to issue a statement in response to Muzammil’s claims by the time this report was filed.

RELATED TOPICS

Muzammil Ibrahim Deepika Padukone
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru stampede: No coercive action against KSCA officials, says HC

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) President Raghuram Bhat, Secretary A Shankar, and Treasurer E S Jayaram approached the court seeking to quash the FIR filed against them
Students holding Tricolours wait at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station ahead of the inauguration of Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Katra Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

This isn’t just a bridge. It is a symbol of India’s resolve. We deliver and transform

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT