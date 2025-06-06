Muzammil Ibrahim says he dated Deepika Padukone for 2 years, broke up with her eventually

Actress Deepika Padukone was in a two-year relationship with actor-model Muzammil Ibrahim when she moved to Mumbai in the 2000s to become a model, Muzammil said in a recent podcast, claiming that he eventually broke up with her.

In a recent conversation with TV host and podcaster Siddharth Kannan, Muzammil revealed details about his alleged relationship with Deepika. He said that she had asked him out.

“We were in a relationship for two years. She was very confident because she is Prakash Padukone's daughter so everyone knew about her,” Muzammil said.

“I was a star at that time, she was not. She is a superstar now. Everyone knows her, nobody knows me. I am a big fan. I love watching her movies. She is a beautiful woman. She is doing so great but the fact is what it is. Before she got married, we would talk sometimes,” he added.

Muzammil further said that they would go on “cute dates” in a rickshaw as they did not have enough money to spend. “I had more money than her because I had started earning better. Then I bought a car and she was very happy about that. These things are very memorable because I have not been on a date in a rickshaw since then, and we were so happy even though we had no money,” he said.

Muzammil debuted in Bollywood with the lead role in the Pooja Bhatt directorial Dhokha. He is best known for playing the role of Avinash in Special Ops.

Before falling in love with Ranveer Singh on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and getting married in 2018, Deepika was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor. The duo dated from 2007 to 2010.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their daughter Dua in September last year.

Deepika is currently embroiled in a swirling controversy over her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. She was replaced by Triptii Dimri due to alleged disagreements over remuneration and unprofessional behaviour.

Deepika was yet to issue a statement in response to Muzammil’s claims by the time this report was filed.