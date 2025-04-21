Sourav Ganguly quits ‘Dadagiri’, set to host ‘Bigg Boss Bangla’: Report

Former Team India cricketer Sourav Ganguly is set to bid adieu to the long-running Zee Bangla quiz show Dadagiri and take on the role of Bigg Boss Bangla host, according to reports.

Ganguly made the revelation during an exclusive interview with News18 Bangla.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 52-year-old cricket legend, affectionately known as ‘Dada’, has been synonymous with Dadagiri since its inception in 2009. Actor Mithun Chakraborty replaced Ganguly as the host for the third season, but the latter was back as the anchor the fourth season onwards.

The tenth season of Dadagiri aired in 2024.

As per News18 Bangla, Ganguly is set to take on hosting duties for the Bengali version of Bigg Boss, along with another quiz-based non-fiction programme on the channel.

“I am very happy to be associated with Star Jalsha. We are starting a new chapter together, focusing on storytelling through innovative non-fiction programmes,” the former Indian skipper told News18 Bangla.

“I have always believed in the power of connecting with people beyond cricket. This collaboration will allow me to achieve that by presenting new formats and real-life stories that will inspire and entertain,” he added.

There have been two seasons of Bigg Boss Bangla so far. Season 1 aired on ETV Bangla in 2013 with singer Aneek Dhar emerging as the winner. The second season aired on Colors Bangla channel in 2016, with Joyjit Banerjee taking home the trophy.