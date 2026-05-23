‘Aadimanav’: Warner Bros Discovery to launch Indian edition of ‘Naked and Afraid’ in June

Warner Bros. Discovery will launch Naked and Afraid: Aadimanav, the first Indian adaptation of the global survival format, in June on Discovery Channel and streaming platform discovery+, the company said on Friday.

The six-episode series brings the internationally known adventure-reality franchise to India, with six Indian survivalists taking part in a survival challenge set in the jungles of Palawan in the Philippines.

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Known for its survival-based storytelling and endurance-driven format, the show will feature contestants navigating forests, caves, riverbeds and coastal terrain with limited survival tools and no modern comforts.

Participants will face challenges including hunger, exhaustion, harsh weather conditions and interpersonal conflict.

Staying true to the campaign line, “No Mercy. No Escape”, the series will test contestants’ instincts, physical endurance and mental resilience in unfamiliar and demanding conditions.

The Indian edition features mountaineers, wildlife rescuers, athletes, travel creators and outdoor explorers from across the country. Each contestant enters the competition with a single survival item and is assigned a Primitive Survival Rating (PSR).

According to the company, the contestants must migrate safely across difficult terrain while hunting for essential resources required for survival. Tasks include building shelters, securing food, crossing hazardous landscapes and forming alliances under pressure before reaching extraction points.

Naked and Afraid: Aadimanav premieres on June 15 at 11 PM on Discovery Channel and discovery+.