‘Really scary when you first get on a bigger set’: Curry Barker on his first feature film ‘Obsession’

Director Curry Barker says stepping onto the set of his first theatrical feature Obsession was an overwhelming experience at first, but one that quickly reminded him of why he loves filmmaking.

Presented by Universal Pictures India and distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery, the psychological thriller is slated to release in India on May 29.

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“It’s really scary when you first get on a bigger set,” Barker said while recalling the early days of production on the film.

“I’m going into the house that we picked out. I’m seeing people painting the walls, people downstairs working on camera equipment, people putting wallpaper up, all these things that I was like, holy cow. They’re doing all of this for the movie,” he added.

The filmmaker said the nervousness faded once filming began.

“After I called action on the first day, did a couple takes and called cut, I very quickly realized that although this is a bigger scale, this is exactly the same thing I’ve been doing since I was 12 years old with my brothers,” Barker said.

Obsession follows Bear, played by Michael Johnston, who secretly harbours feelings for his best friend Nikki. In a desperate attempt to win her love, Bear turns to a mysterious “One Wish Willow”, believed to grant a single wish.

However, after wishing for Nikki to love him more than anyone else, he realises her affection has spiralled into a dangerous obsession.

According to the makers, the film explores how unchecked desire can push people beyond emotional control and turn longing into something disturbing.

Obsession, which released in North America on May 15, opened in third place among new releases with USD 16 million from 2,615 theatres. Made on a reported budget of USD 1 million, the film has so far earned USD 30 million in the US and USD 37 million worldwide.