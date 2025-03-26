MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Sonu Nigam dismisses reports claiming stones, bottles were hurled at him at DTU concert

The 51-year-old singer revealed why he had to remind the students to maintain order

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.03.25, 12:16 PM
Sonu Nigam

Sonu Nigam Instagram

Singer Sonu Nigam on Tuesday dismissed reports claiming stones and bottles were hurled at him during his recent concert at Delhi Technological University (DTU), clarifying that only a vape was thrown on stage, which hit one of his teammates, and prompted him to remind students to maintain order.

“Nothing like hurling of stones or bottles as mentioned in some media happened at DTU. There was one Vape thrown by someone on stage that hit Subhankar's chest and that's when I was informed about it. I paused the show and requested and reminded the collegians that the show will have to be abruptly stopped if something like that happened again,” wrote the 51-year-old singer on Instagram.

“The only thing hurled on stage after that was the Pookie band. Which was really Pookie,” added Nigam, sharing a photo of himself wearing the bunny-ears headband.

The Zoobi Doobi singer performed at DTU on March 23. Nigam has recorded more than 6,000 songs in his career so far and has sung in 32 languages. He started to sing at the age of four and his first playback was in the 1990 film Janam. Some of his timeless hits include Bole Chudiyan, Sandese Aate Hai, Tumse Milke Dil Ka Jo Haal, and Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin.

Sonu Nigam was awarded the Padma Shri by former President Ram Nath Kovind in 2022. The Kal Ho Naa Ho singer was awarded an honorary fellowship by The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU), UK, in June 2024.

