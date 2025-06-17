Neither ‘One Piece’ nor ‘Demon Slayer’, this anime is the most-viewed title on Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling has become the most-viewed anime series on Crunchyroll, beating the likes of One Piece, Naruto and Demon Slayer, as per a report by Sony.

According to reports shared at Sony’s Business Segment Presentation & Fireside Chat 2025, Solo Leveling is ranked No. 1 in Crunchyroll’s view count history as of the end of March.

ADVERTISEMENT

Solo Leveling emerged as the most-watched anime last year and it was also the most-viewed anime in the first quarter of this year, Solo Leveling publisher Kakao Entertainment said in a statement.

In March, Solo Leveling emerged as the highest rated anime on Crunchyroll, surpassing all-time hits like One Piece and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, according to data available on the streaming platform. The development came after the release of the 11th episode of Solo Leveling Season 2 on March 15.

Aleks Le, Sung Jinwoo’s voice actor, recently bagged an Astra Award for Best Lead Voice-Over Performance.

Solo Leveling is adapted from Chugong's bestselling Korean web novel of the same name. In 2018, Chugong adapted the novel into a webtoon and manhwa with illustrations by DUBU.

Solo Leveling follows the story of Jinwoo, the weakest hunter in history, and his solo journey to increase his rank by defeating monsters and dungeon bosses. After undergoing a reawakening, he gains unparalleled power through a system which enables him to level up by taking on special tasks.