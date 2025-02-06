‘Crazxy’ teaser: ‘Tumbbad’ maker Sohum Shah’s Abhimanyu deals with the worst day of his life

Actor-producer Sohum Shah, who shot to fame with Tumbbad in 2018, is back with his second film Crazxy, the teaser for which was dropped by the makers on Wednesday.

Written and directed by Girish Kohli, Crazxy is billed as a high-stakes thriller that follows the journey of a man seeking redemption on what is described as the worst day of his life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 55-second teaser features a remastered version of Abhimanyu Chakravyuh Mein Phans Gaya Hai Tu, a song originally featured in the 1984 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Inquilaab and sung by Kishore Kumar.

“Imagine the worst day of your life. And multiply that by 10. Welcome to Abhimanyu’s world. Get ready for a #CRAZXY ride. TEASER OUT NOW. In Cinemas 28th February, 2025,” Shah wrote on social media while sharing the teaser.

Crazxy is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, with Ankit Jain serving as co-producer. The film is scheduled for release on February 28.

Sohum Shah’s 2018 fantasy-horror film Tumbbad underperformed at the box office during its original release but emerged as the highest-grossing Indian re-release of all time in September last year, earning over Rs 50 crore gross worldwide. A sequel to the Rahi Anil Barve directorial is in the works, although Barve will not be helming the project.