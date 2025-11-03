‘So much pride you have brought’: Amitabh Bachchan congratulates Indian Women’s cricket team on World Cup win

Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team on their maiden ICC World Cup win, extending gratitude to the players for “bringing pride to everyone”.

On Monday, Bachchan penned a short note on X to share his excitement over India’s spectacular win against South Africa. “Jeet gaye! India Women's Cricket… World champions!! So much pride you have brought for us all… congratulations congratulations congratulations.”

Apart from Bachchan, other Bollywood celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Hrithik Roshan, joined in the celebration.

Social media was flooded with posts hailing the cricketers for breaking a nearly 50-year dry spell with their top-notch performance and confidence.

India’s victory over South Africa in the final marked a historic moment, with the team showcasing exceptional batting and bowling skills. In the final match, India posted 298/7 in 50 overs, led by Shafali Verma’s impressive 87 runs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash prize of Rs 51 crore for the ICC Women’s World Cup-winning Indian team.

India received USD 4.48 million (approximately Rs 40 crore) from the ICC for winning the World Cup, a significant increase from the USD 1.32 million (approximately Rs 12 crore) that Australia received three years ago.

On the work front, Bachchan currently hosts Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 and was last seen in TJ Gnanavel’s Vettaiyan, co-starring Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati and Manju Warrier.