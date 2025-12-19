‘Avengers: Doomsday’ teaser: Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers returns to the MCU with a newborn baby

Chris Evans returns as Steve Rogers with a twist in a teaser of Avengers: Doomsday, shown alongside screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash in theatres on Friday.

Previously, a purported teaser of Avengers: Doomsday surfaced online showing Evans’ Steve Rogers returning to the MCU. However, the video was quickly taken down from social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the official teaser shown in theatres on Friday, Rogers is seen holding a newborn child.

The teaser opens with a shot of a peaceful farm, where Rogers arrives home on a motorcycle while a piano version of the Avengers theme plays in the background. He wears a blue helmet, which instantly reminds us of his Captain America uniform. He later takes out his Avengers uniform and gazes at it with nostalgia.

Rogers is then seen cradling a newborn baby with a look of pride. The teaser concludes with the message, “Steve Rogers will return for Avengers: Doomsday.” It ends with a clock-style countdown to the film’s release date.

Doomsday is set to release on 18 December, 2026, a year after the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The highly-anticipated film, which will bring together the Avengers, X-Men, the Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts, was previously slated to release on 1 May, 2026. Following the release of Doomsday, its follow-up Avengers: Secret Wars will hit theatres on 17 December, 2027, instead of the previously-set 7 May, 2027 date, as per Variety.

Avengers: Doomsday will mark the return of longtime Marvel collaborators Joe and Anthony Russo as directors. The duo have previously directed Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

Robert Downey Jr. is returning to the MCU as the villain Vincent Van Doom aka Dr Doom in Doomsday.