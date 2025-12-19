‘Anaconda’ trailer: Paul Rudd, Jack Black head into the jungle to shoot their dream film

Paul Rudd and Jack Black’s characters embark on an adventure to fulfill their dream of making a movie about the legendary snake Anaconda in the final trailer of Anaconda, a reboot of the 1997 blockbuster, dropped by the makers on Thursday.

The one-minute-27-second-long video offers a glimpse into Rudd and Black’s characters chasing their dream of making a movie on Anaconda. The duo head into the jungle to find the legendary snake, only for their quest to spiral into chaos as their adventure takes dangerous and unexpected turns.

The clip ends with Danny Rich’s Ice Cube joining them in their pursuit.

“The holiday’s BIGGEST (and snakiest) comedy arrives in theatres ONE WEEK from today. Get tickets now to the comedy event of the season,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Directed by Tom Gormican, known for helming The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, the new Anaconda film is being produced by Brad Fuller and Andrew Form under their Fully Formed banner. The film is written by Gormican and Kevin Etten.

The new movie also features Thandiwe Newton and Steve Zahn in pivotal roles.

Directed by Luis Llosa, the original Anaconda was a box office hit, featuring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson, and Ice Cube as a National Geographic crew, who get captured by a mad hunter (Jon Voight) seeking the world’s largest and most deadly snake. The film earned USD 136 million worldwide.

The 1997 film was followed by a theatrical stand-alone sequel, Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid (2004). Three television sequels Anaconda 3: Offspring (2008), Anacondas: Trail of Blood (2009) and Lake Placid vs. Anaconda (2015) were released in the subsequent years.

Anaconda is set to hit theatres on 25 December.