‘Snow White’, ‘Balaram Kando’ and other films releasing in theatres this Friday

From Disney’s latest live-action remake to an action thriller starring Hollywood A-listers, the lineup of films releasing in theatres this week offer a mix of action, drama and nostalgia. Here’s everything you need to know.

NEW RELEASES

Snow White (English)

Directed by: Marc Webb

Cast: Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap, Gal Gadot, Ansu Kabia, Patrick Page

Disney’s Snow White returns to the big screen in a live-action adaptation of the 1937 animated classic, which was itself inspired by the Brothers Grimm’s 1812 fairy tale. Directed by Marc Webb, this new version features Rachel Zegler in the titular role. Snow White fights to reclaim her rightful place from the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot). Expect dazzling visuals, charming CGI-animated animals, and new musical numbers in this reimagining of Disney’s classic princess story.

Locked (English)

Directed by: David Yarovesky

Cast: Anthony Hopkins and Bill Skarsgård

A remake of the 2019 Argentinian film 4X4, Locked follows a thief who breaks into a luxury SUV, only to discover he has fallen into a deadly trap set by a vigilante with a twisted sense of justice. The film was screened for accredited buyers as part of the Industry Selects programme at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in September, 2024.

Balaram Kando (Bengali)

Directed by: Saptaswa Basu

Cast: Gargee Roy Chowdhury, Rajatava Dutta, Aishwarya Sen, Apratim Chatterjee, Arya Dasgupta

Tarangini Mukherjee (Gargee Roy Chowdhury), a marriage counsellor, and Kishore Sanyal (Rajatava Dutta), a mathematics teacher, are an estranged couple who reunite after 12 years of separation, when their daughter, Avanti (Aishwarya Sen), follows in their footsteps by making an impulsive decision to marry right after college. Tarangini and Kishore set aside their differences to support their only daughter.

Pintu Ki Pappi (Hindi)

Directed by: Shiv Hare

Cast: Shushant, Jaanyaa Joshi, Vidhii, Murli Sharma, and Vijay Raaz

A quirky Hindi romantic comedy, Pintu Ki Pappi follows Pintu, a man with an unusual problem — every woman he kisses ends up marrying someone else. While Pintu and his uncle turn this into a business opportunity, things take a chaotic turn when Pintu falls in love.

Baida (Hindi)

Directed by: Puneet Sharma

Cast: Sudhanshu Rai, Manisha Rai, Shobhit Sujay, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Hiten Tejwani

A supernatural thriller, Baida is set in a dark world where a power named ‘Pishaach’ rules the roost. A former spy, who gets trapped in this world, vows to put an end to this fatal entrapment.

RE-RELEASES

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid is back in theatres more than four decades after its original release. Ralph Macchio’s Daniel LaRusso learns the art of karate from Pat Morita’s Mr. Miyagi, offering an inspiring tale of mentorship, perseverance, and self-belief in this classic martial arts movie.

Lamhe (1991)

One of Yash Chopra’s most unique love stories, Lamhe, starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, follows a man who falls in love with a woman, only to later develop feelings for her daughter years after the mother’s passing.

Ghatak (1996)

Rajkumar Santoshi’s action-packed drama starring Sunny Deol is a hard-hitting spectacle known for its powerful dialogues. The story follows a righteous man who battles a ruthless gangster to free his home town from crime.

Yaariyan (2014)

Directed by Divya Khosla Kumar, Yaariyan is a coming-of-age drama following a group of college students who must compete in a series of challenges against a rival Australian team to save their institution from being taken over.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (2023)

Directed by Prasanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1 — Ceasefire revolves around a ruthless warrior, working for a powerful crime syndicate, who is forced to confront his violent past when a war between rival criminal factions intensifies.