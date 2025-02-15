Tanishk Bagchi: I enjoy composing original music; that’s what people will remember me for

Akshay Kumar-starrer Sky Force is the first film for Tanishk Bagchi as a solo music director. Mostly known and criticised for his remixes, Tanishk is now focusing more on original music. In a heartfelt conversation with us, the Kolkata boy talked about Sky Force and his journey as a music director.

Is composing a complete movie soundtrack a bigger challenge than composing one or two songs for a film?

Tanishk Bagchi: The challenge lies not in composing the songs but in getting that film where I get to do the complete soundtrack. It hardly takes time for me to compose a song. Earlier, the makers would come to me after everything had been done, and they needed a song for the film’s promotion. Or I’d get to compose one or two songs such as in Loveyatri and Simmba. I tried a lot to get a film where I would be the solo composer and it eventually happened in the form of Sky Force. It is my first solo film. I have worked with Dinesh Vijan (producer, Maddock Films) on several films earlier. Doing a film as a solo music director gives you a different kind of respect.

Dinesh Vijan told me, ‘There are four-five songs in the film and I want you to compose all of them.’ I took up the challenge and started working with lyricists Irshad Kamil and Manoj Muntashir, and cracked the soundtrack in a few months.

Which is your favourite song from the Sky Force soundtrack?

Tanishk Bagchi: Maaye is a patriotic song, so I obviously liked it a lot. I have done patriotic songs before but those didn’t pick up. Maaye did. My favourite song from Sky Force is Tu Hai sung by Arijit Singh and penned by Irshad bhai. It is an old kind of melody with a lot of soul.

Do you feel added pressure while composing a patriotic song because that is a sensitive area?

Tanishk Bagchi: Not really. Whenever I take up a project, irrespective of the genre, I like to know the story and the characters. When I understand the roots, I create a zone and discuss it with the makers. They give me their feedback. Most often they have accepted my thoughts.

When you know which actor is a song going to be picturised on, does it change the way you approach that song?

Tanishk Bagchi: Earlier, the playback singer’s voice would match the actor on screen. Nowadays there are so many singers and voice textures that the chances are that the singer’s voice might not match the actor’s. You’ll notice that often a singer’s voice doesn’t suit the actor’s. But nobody is bothered about it because everybody wants a hit song. I firmly believe that the voices have to match. I make sure that the voice sounds good on an actor and it has worked. Today, you don’t get distinguished voices for playback singing. They all sound the same. That’s a bit of an issue.

Earlier, playback singers and music directors were key in creating the vibe of a film. They were as important as the actors. Why do you think today’s songs don’t last long? The old songs still remain with you. Even I used to work on the specific brief given to me for a song. Now I go through the entire script and it helps.

What have you learned from remixing popular old songs?

Tanishk Bagchi: Old music is an institution. You get to learn the intricacies of music from prelude and interlude to programming. I have done a lot of research on old music. There’s great joy in creating a new song. We try to learn from different permutations and combinations about connecting two melodies. These days, the melody is becoming less important. It’s all about the ‘hook’. Nobody knows what’s before and after the hook. I remember my uncles in Kolkata used to sing all the antaras of a song and people used to hum. They knew the lyrics by heart. These things have helped me learn what’s missing and what needs to be done.

Your remixes have fetched millions of views but got flak too. How do you process it?

Tanishk Bagchi: I think if people like what they hear, they appreciate it, whether it’s an original or a remix. I have got criticism for remixes but I’ve also received praise for my originals. People react song-to-song. They don’t carry the reactions with them. Those who carry it along are the ones who want to spread hate. I don’t follow these things because I don’t believe in them. I believe in my true fans. That’s the reason I’m still there in the industry. It’s been a decade.

Recently, I performed at a wedding in Udaipur. I performed the songs the attendees requested. It was a mix of originals and remixes. People enjoy music. Obviously, I enjoy composing original music because that’s what people will remember me for. I don’t want to be remembered solely for my recreations. I have always aimed to compose originals like Bolna, Kanha, Makhna, Raataan Lambiyaan, Maaye, Ve Maahi.

Has the filmmakers’ and producers’ approach to you changed in your decade-long career? Or do they still come to you for remixes more than originals?

Tanishk Bagchi: Recreations used to be done even before I started doing it. These are trends that come and go. I have been a versatile music director. I have composed for films as different as Shershaah, Kesari, Shubh Mangal Saavadhan, Kapoor & Sons, and Half Girlfriend. I have worked with every kind of filmmaker and they have been encouraging. You need that appreciation along with the criticism. You tend to have more faith in yourself because of that appreciation.

What boxes does a project need to tick for you to take it up?

Tanishk Bagchi: Most of my songs are live, so I make it a point that live musicians are used. Things have become electronic, sure. There’s not as much money in live shows as one would imagine. But I make sure that there’s enough budget to accommodate five-six musicians. Then I ask for the project’s timeline and deadline. Accordingly, I schedule my other projects. If you do too many projects simultaneously, the quality gets compromised. When I did Sky Force, I kept three months only for it.

Do you follow a fixed daily routine for composing?

Tanishk Bagchi: Music is both my work and my life. I have never separated the two. When I am working, I am dedicated to the timeline. When I am not working, I am lazy. I spend that time with my family and meeting other people. There’s no fixed routine. Actually, you know, I need a guide or a guru. And that guru changes from project to project. When I work with T-Series, Mr Bhushan Kumar is my guru. He would tell me what’s working and what’s not. When I work with Maddock Films, Dinesh Vijan is my captain. You can’t do it all by yourself. A.R. Rahman is my inspiration. Rahman sir got Mani Ratnam early on in his career. I haven’t found my Mani Ratnam yet. I had to earn that experience with everyone I’ve worked with.

Do you also compose at night like A.R. Rahman does?

Tanishk Bagchi: It used to be nights when I started out as during the day I had to travel to meet people. Now I make sure that I sleep properly because health matters a lot. The best time to compose is in the morning but I don’t wake up early, so I often compose in the afternoons and evenings.

What I look for before composing is a good moment… if I am feeling good or if I’ve had some good food. I need a rewarding feeling to compose. If I’m enjoying the moment, the music comes out. That’s what I look for in life — a good moment.