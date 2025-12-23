Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan’s Tamil film ‘Parasakthi’ gets new release date

Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi Mohan-starrer Tamil film Parasakthi will now hit theatres on 10 January 2026, production banner Dawn Pictures announced on Monday.

The Sudha Kongara directorial was previously slated to release on 14 January 2026.

Sharing a teaser on Instagram, the makers wrote, “Coming to you, earlier than expected. #Parasakthi - in theatres worldwide from January 10th, 2026. Get ready for a ride through history”

The 30-second-long video offers a glimpse into Sivakarthikeyan’s character as a fearless student leader in 1960s Madras, rallying peers, challenging authority, and standing up against oppression.

Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Sreeleela also feature in the video.

Based on true events, the film follows agitations over language and identity in Tamil Nadu in 1965, depicting the struggles, protests, and resilience of the people involved.

Written by Sudha Kongara and Arjun Nadesan, the film is produced by Aakash Baskaran.

G. V. Prakash Kumar served as the music composer for the film, celebrating his 100th project in the role.

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the biographical war film Amaran alongside Sai Pallavi.

Ravi Mohan also has Ganesh K. Babu’s political drama Karathey Babu ( Karate Babu).