MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 12 May 2025

Canadian actor Simu Liu announces engagement with girlfriend Allison Hsu

Liu is known for his work in projects such as 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' and 'Kim's Convenience'

PTI Published 12.05.25, 01:04 PM
Simu Liu with Allison Hsu

Simu Liu with Allison Hsu Instagram

Canadian actor Simu Liu announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Allison Hsu.

Liu and Hsu shared a collaborative post on their Instagram handles on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

It included a series of pictures of the couple, with Hsu flaunting her engagement ring in Paris. Some pictures were also taken in front of the Eiffel Tower.

"Us forever", read the caption of the post, accompanied by the ring and white heart emojis.

Liu is known for his work in projects such as "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Kim's Convenience". Hsu is a marketing professional.

The duo began dating in December 2022.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Simu Liu Allison Hsu Engagement
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Why Narendra Modi is silent as Donald Trump claims to have brokered peace with Pakistan

India treads carefully to protect US trade deal; it can’t risk derailing negotiations. But Delhi is scrambling to regain control of the story – and make clear it doesn’t take dictation from Washington
Quote left Quote right

Walking away with a heart full of gratitude...Will look back at my Test career with a smile

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT