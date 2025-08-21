‘Anniversary’ Trailer: Diane Lane, Kyle Chandler lead Jan Komasa’s political thriller

Roadside Attractions and Lionsgate have released the official trailer for Anniversary, a political thriller directed by Jan Komasa. Headlined by Diane Lane and Kyle Chandler, the film will release in theatres on October 29.

Set in a polarised modern America, Anniversary follows Ellen and Paul Taylor (Lane and Chandler, respectively), a married couple whose lives are upended when Ellen’s former student Liz (Phoebe Dynevor) returns to their lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now in a relationship with their son (Dylan O'Brien), Liz brings with her the influence of “The Change”, a rising political movement that begins to divide the family.

“Our son’s new girlfriend is a former student,” Lane says in the two-minute-24-second trailer. “She’s radical in her ideology.” Later, Lane adds, “I don’t think it’s a coincidence that she’s attached herself to Josh.”

In another scene, O’Brien challenges Lane’s character over her misgivings about Liz. “Can you pretend to be happy for me?” O’Brien asks. “You couldn’t bend her your way. It drives you insane”.

Anniversary also features Madeline Brewer, Zoey Deutch, Mckenna Grace, and Daryl McCormack. The screenplay is written by Lori Rosene Gambino, based on a story by Gambino and Komasa.

“I’m grateful for this powerful, timely story and the inspiring, generous cast who brought it to life,” Lane told People about the film. “Jan Komasa’s brilliant direction of Lori Rosene-Gambino’s script holds a mirror to our national identity crisis through the lens of one family.”