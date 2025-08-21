Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa-starrer ‘Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat’ to hit theatres on Diwali

Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa’s upcoming romantic musical drama Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat will now release on October 21, Rane announced on Thursday. Earlier the film was scheduled to hit theatres on October 2.

A new poster of the film, shared on social media by the makers, features Rane and Bajwa looking at each other with passion. Flames, in the shape of a heart, feature in the background.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Iss Diwali, Diye hi nahi, Dil bhi jalenge. Mohabbat se takraayegi Nafrat, aag lagaayegi deewaanon ki Deewaniyat!,” reads the caption on Instagram.

Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat is written by Zaveri and Mushtaq Sheikh. In June, Rane shared a video from the wrap party of the film where a bunch of helium balloons suddenly caught fire.

Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Thama is also set to release in theatres during Diwali. Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s yet-to-be-titled film, directed by Anurag Basu, is also eyeing a Diwali release this year.

Rane was last seen in Sanjay Gupta-directed Miranda Murders. Bajwa’s last big screen outing was Housefull 5.