Netflix animated series ‘Blue Eye Samurai’ Season 2 currently in production; poster out

Season 2 of Netflix’s animated series Blue Eye Samurai is currently in production, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

“The award-winning animated series returns. The second season of Blue Eye Samurai is underway,” Netflix wrote alongside a poster on X.

Set in 17th-century Edo-period Japan, Blue Eye Samurai follows Mizu (voiced by Maya Erskine), a mixed-race master of the sword who lives a life in disguise seeking to deliver revenge.

It’s an Edo-period tale of revenge — Kill Bill meets Yentl, according to co-creator Amber Noizumi. Wife and husband team Noizumi and Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049) have co-created Blue Eye Samurai.

Alongside Erskine, Masi Oka, Darren Barnet, and Brenda Song lend their voices to key characters in the series. The cast also includes George Takei (Seki), Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (The Swordmaker), Randall Park (Heiji Shindo), Kenneth Branagh (Abijah Fowler), Stephanie Hsu (Ise), Ming-Na Wen (Madame Kaji), Harry Shum Jr. (Takayoshi), and Mark Dacascos (Chiaki).

“When we started this project, we made a commitment to take this very personal story set in Edo-period Japan and bring it to life in the most authentic and beautiful way possible. Our animators, historians, musicians, martial artists, and voice cast made this a reality beyond our expectations,” Noizumi and Green told Netflix.

Blue Eye Samurai concluded with the mixed-race master of the sword determined as she sailed into the uncharted waters in front of her toward London to find her two remaining potential fathers.

Green and Noizumi already had another season plotted out even before the Season 2 announcement last year. They were just hoping “enough people turn out that we get to make it,” Green said. “There’s adventure to be had.”

In addition to creators Noizumi and Green, Erwin Stoff serves as executive producer and Jane Wu is supervising director and producer. Blue Spirit is the animation studio behind the series.