Sikkim filmmaker Tribeny Rai’s ‘Shape of Momo’ to be screened at Busan International Film Festival 2025

Independent filmmaker Tribeny Rai from Sikkim is headed to the 30th Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) with her debut feature Shape of Momo. The film, shot extensively in and around Nandok, will be presented in the Vision — Asia section of the festival.

Asia’s largest film festival, BIFF 2025 will be held in the South Korean port city from September 17 to 26. Marking its 30th anniversary, the festival has expanded its line-up to 240 films, introduced additional screening venues and revamped programming sections to sharpen its focus on emerging Asian voices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Vision strand, newly positioned as an independent competitive segment, features 23 world premieres this year: 11 from Vision – Asia and 12 from Vision – Korea. The section is dedicated to spotlighting daring and original independent cinema from across the continent.

Rai’s Shape of Momo, her first full-length feature, follows the story of a woman determined to resist patriarchy and reclaim her identity. The film has already travelled widely on the festival circuit, having been part of the NFDC Film Bazaar’s Work-in-Progress Lab in Goa last year, where it was mentored by Cristina Carrasco Hernandez.

The film also won the ‘HAF Goes to Cannes’ award at the Hong Kong International Film Festival earlier this year. It was subsequently showcased at the Cannes Film Market and is also set to screen in the New Director’s Competition at the San Sebastián International Film Festival in September.

The Vision – Asia programme this year brings together some of the most anticipated independent films from the region, including On Your Lap by Indonesian actor-turned-director Reza Rahadian, Tiger by Anshul Chauhan, and Sanju Surendran’s If on a Winter’s Night. Assamese film Kok Kok Kokoook by Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap is also on the lineup.

BIFF 2025 will open with Park Chan-wook’s black comedy thriller No Other Choice, starring Lee Byung-hun and Son Ye-jin. The festival has also announced its Asian Film Academy line-up, which includes SRFTI alumnus Arnab Laha as the only Indian among 24 emerging filmmakers selected to make short films that will premiere in Busan.