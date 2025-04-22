Sidharth Malhotra teaches Janhvi Kapoor how to ride a scooter during ‘Param Sundari’ shoot

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor enjoyed riding a scooter with her co-star Sidharth Malhotra on the sets of their upcoming romantic comedy Param Sundari, shows a series of behind-the-scenes photos she shared on Instagram.

In the pictures, Sidharth can be seen teaching Janhvi how to ride the scooter in between shots. While Janhvi looked adorable in a red saree and flowers adorning her hair, Sidharth sported a salmon pink shirt paired with denims.

“Param loves it when I take him for a ride,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside the pictures.

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are set to star opposite each other for the first time in Maddock Films’ new romance drama Param Sundari. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the film tells the love story of a South Indian girl, Sundari (Janhvi), and a North Indian boy, Param (Sidharth).

Previously, the makers dropped the film’s first-look poster showcasing the cast. They shared a motion poster on social media, stating, “North ka swag, South ki grace – two worlds collide and sparks fly.”

Param Sundari is presented by Dinesh Vijan, who is known for producing films such as Bhediya (2022), Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (2023), Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (2024), Munjya (2024), and Stree 2 (2024).

The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 25, 2026.

On the work front, Sidharth last appeared in Arun Katyal’s action thriller Yodha. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan, Yodha also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in key roles.

Janhvi last appeared in the Jr. NTR-led actioner Devara: Part 1. The 27-year-old actress is currently working on Shashank Khaitan’s upcoming romcom Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which will feature her opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is expected to hit theatres next year.