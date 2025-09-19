Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Param Sundari’ yet to cross Rs 100 crore globally after 21 days

Even after 21 days in theatres, Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Param Sundari is yet to cross the Rs 100-crore mark globally, as per box office figures shared by the makers on Friday.

The Tushar Jalota-directed romcom, which hit screens on August 29, has earned Rs 89 crore gross, said production banner Maddoc Films on Friday.

As per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk, the film began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 26.75 crore nett in India on its first weekend. Param Sundari has so far earned Rs 50.89 crore nett in India.

Also starring Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, Manjot Singh, Sanjay Kapoor, and Inayat Verma, the film revolves around Janhvi’s Sundari from Kerala. Sundari falls in love with Sidharth Malhotra’s Delhi boy Param Sachdev. However, cultural differences soon test their bond.

Meanwhile, Telugu star Teja Sajja’s fantasy drama Mirai earned Rs 65.10 crore nett in India in its first week, as per Sacnilk. Released on September 12, the Karthik Gattamneni directorial features Ritika Nayak, Manoj Manchu, Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, and Jayaram in key roles. The film revolves around a warrior entrusted with the task of protecting nine sacred scriptures that hold the power to transform mortals into deities.

Mirai has earned Rs 112.10 crore gross globally, said production banner People Media Factory on Friday.

While Hollywood horror film The Conjuring: Last Rites has earned Rs 79.85 crore nett in India since its September 5 release, Tiger Shroff-led Baaghi 4 has collected Rs 52.53 crore nett at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.