‘Oops Ab kya?’: Shweta Basu Prasad stars in Hindi remake of ‘Jane The Virgin’

Shweta Basu Prasad’s Ruhi finds herself torn between her loyalty towards her boyfriend (Abhay Mahajan) and her feelings for her boss (Ashim Gulati) after being accidentally inseminated at a gynecologist’s clinic in the trailer of Disney+ Hotstar’s Oops Ab kya?, an official adaptation of the popular American television series Jane the Virgin.

Dropped by the streaming platform on Saturday, the one-minute-35-second-long trailer opens with Ruhi discovering her pregnancy, much to the dismay of her family, who had always insisted she remain a virgin until marriage. She confesses to her grandmother (Apara Mehta) and mother (Sonali Kulkarni) that a gynecologist had mistakenly inseminated her when she went for a checkup.

At work, Ruhi’s boss approaches her with a shocking revelation — the unborn child is his. This complicates her relationship with her boyfriend, which worsens when he, presumably a detective, is tasked with interrogating Ashim’s character over a murder that occurs during an office party.

As tensions rise, Ruhi finds herself increasingly drawn to her boss. The trailer ends with Ashim’s character calling Ruhi away in the middle of a date with her boyfriend.

Directed by Prem Mistry and Debatma Mandal, Oops Ab kya? is set to hit Disney+ Hotstar on February 20. The upcoming series also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Abhay Mahajan and Amy Aela in key roles. It is produced by Aditi Shrivastava, Ashwin Suresh and Anirudh Pandita through Dice Media.