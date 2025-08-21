Yuzvendra Chahal shares cryptic post after Dhanashree breaks silence over divorce: ‘Million feelings, zero words’

A day after choreographer Dhanashree Verma opened up about getting a divorce from her ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal, the latter shared a cryptic post on social media.

Dhanashree recently appeared in a podcast for Humans of Bombay where she spoke at length about her marriage with Yuzvendra. During the conversation, she elaborated on her emotional breakdown and took a jibe at Yuzvendra for wearing the “be your own sugar daddy” t-shirt on their final day of divorce hearing.

“I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first,” the 28-year-old choreographer said.

Chahal made headlines when he appeared on the day of his final hearing in a t-shirt with the words “be your own sugar daddy” written over it.

“You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this,” Dhanashree said, taking a dig at the cricketer.

Opening up about feeling surprised at that moment, Dhanashree added, “Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. t-shirt kyun pehna hai? (You should have sent it on WhatsApp. Why wear the t-shirt?)”

Dhanashree's response comes days after Yuzvendra claimed that he didn’t cheat on her during their marriage on Raj Shamani's show.

Hours after the podcast dropped online, Yuzvendra dropped a cryptic post on Instagram where he can be seen soaking in the picturesque scenery at Kirkstone Pass in England. “Million feelings, Zero words,” he captioned the post.

Chahal is currently in England where he is playing for Northamptonshire.