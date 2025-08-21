‘SRK 2.0’: Fans praise Aryan Khan’s uncanny resemblance to Shah Rukh Khan at ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ preview launch

Aryan Khan’s striking resemblance to his father, Shah Rukh Khan, at the preview launch of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is drawing praise from fans on social media. Marking the directorial debut of Aryan, the launch event for the upcoming Netflix series was held on Wednesday in Mumbai.

Soon after videos from the launch surfaced on social media, X users were quick to point out how Aryan’s stage presence, demeanour and voice bore an uncanny likeness to his father.

“Voice same like his father, looks same like his father his behaviour same like his father just Unbelievable ARYAN x SRK,” a fan wrote on X.

“Aryan Khan isn’t even trying, yet his walk, his voice, and his screen presence feel like SRK 2.0 in motion,” echoed another X user.

On Wednesday, Netflix dropped the trailer of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which promises to explore the ‘bad’ side of the film industry.

Produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, the series marks Aryan’s entry into the world of filmmaking as both a creator and director.

At the preview launch event, Aryan admitted feeling nervous as it was his first time on stage. He shared that he had practiced his speech for the past two nights and three days, preparing backups in case he forgot his lines.

“If anything went wrong, I can always rely on my father’s support. Papa to hai na,” he said at the end of his short speech, drawing applause from the audience.

Sharing a clip of Aaryan’s clip from the event, an X user tweeted, “#Aryankhan is replica of his father in terms of look & aura,he seems confident,it didnt look like his first appearance as debutant director. I never talk abt nepo kids but as we grew up watching SRK ,it feels like legacy taking over.”

Another X user pointed out that Aryan’s gait, voice, hairstyle, and facial features are almost identical to Shah Rukh.

“#AryanKhan’s first time on stage, but nostalgia for us as his voice sounds just like his Papa #ShahRukhKhan,” another fan remarked on X.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood features Sahher Bamba, Raghav Juyal and Lakshya in the lead roles. The upcoming series also stars Bobby Deol, Manav Chauhan, Mona Singh and Anyaa Singh.

Co-written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18.