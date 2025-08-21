Malayalam actress Rini Ann George says youth leader sent objectionable messages, invited her to hotel room

Malayalam actress Rini Ann George on Wednesday accused a prominent youth leader and elected representative from a well-known political party of sending her objectionable messages and inviting her to a five-star hotel, despite repeated warnings to stop.

Speaking at a press conference, George said the politician’s inappropriate conduct began three years ago after they connected on social media. “I first received objectionable messages from him then. Despite my warnings, he continued his behaviour,” she said.

George, however, declined to disclose the leader’s identity or his party affiliation, despite repeated questions from reporters.

The actress said she had raised the matter with senior leaders of the party, but her complaints were disregarded. “The image I had in my mind about them has been shattered. Even after my complaint, he was given several prominent positions within the party,” George said, as per news agency PTI.

She further claimed that when she threatened to escalate the matter, the leader dismissed her.

Explaining why she was not pursuing a formal complaint, George cited concerns for her safety and a lack of faith in the justice system. She added that she did not wish to embarrass the political party involved.

“I have not suffered any assault; I only received these messages. But through my friends, I learned that several other women faced harassment, and I am speaking up for them,” the actress said.