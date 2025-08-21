‘Jolly LLB 3’: Pune court summons Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi for “disrespecting” judiciary

A civil court in Pune has issued summons to actors Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi and filmmaker Subhash Kapoor in connection with their upcoming legal comedy Jolly LLB 3. The trio has been directed to appear before the court on October 28 at 11 am.

The summons follows a petition filed by advocate Wajed Rahim Khan, who alleged that the film disrespects the judiciary and portrays the legal profession in a derogatory manner.

The plea objects to certain sequences in the film, including a reference to judges as “mama,” a slang term.

“There should be respect for the lawyers. That is why I filed a petition in the court, that whatever they have shown about the advocates and the judges is wrong... I filed a petition in the Pune court. And the court has asked Akshay Kumar, Arshad Walsi and the director to be present,” Khan told news agency PTI.

The complaint was lodged after the release of the film’s teaser last week.

The Jolly LLB series began in 2013 with Arshad Warsi in the lead role. The film became a sleeper hit, grossing nearly Rs 50 crore. Its 2017 sequel, starring Akshay Kumar proved to be a major box office success, earning over Rs 200 crore worldwide.

The third instalment brings both actors together for the first time, with Kapoor returning as writer and director. Produced by Alok Jain and Ajit Andhare under the banner of Star Studio 18, Jolly LLB 3 is slated for release on September 19.