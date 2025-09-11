Shweta Basu Prasad joins cast of Sony LIV’s 'Maharani 4'

Actor Shweta Basu Prasad is the newest addition to the fourth season of Huma Qureshi's popular series "Maharani", streaming service Sony LIV announced on Thursday.

In the upcoming chapter, billed as the show’s most explosive season yet, Qureshi will reprise her role as Rani Bharti, a woman caught in the murky world of power, as she undertakes a treacherous political journey from Bihar to Delhi.

According to a press release, Basu Prasad's character will bring "bold, fresh energy to a world already rife with power struggles, betrayals, and ruthless political warfare".

"Being a part of a series that has gained massive praise is exciting. 'Maharani' has redefined political drama in the Indian OTT space and getting to collaborate with Huma, who has brought Rani Bharti to life so brilliantly, is an honor," she said.

"I hope my character brings a fresh edge to the narrative that keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats," she added.

Known for her award winning role as a child artist in "Makdee", Basu Prasad has starred in films such as "Iqbal", "Badrinath Ki Dulhania", and "Serious Men", as well as series like "Hostages" and "Criminal Justice: A Family Matter".

