Shubhankar aka Hectik named champion of Amazon MX Player’s ‘Hip Hop India’ Season 2

Shubhankar Gawade, known on stage as Hectik, has been crowned as the champion of Hip Hop India Season 2. The dance reality show streaming on Amazon MX Player featured Remo D’Souza and Malaika Arora as judges.

The final round featured performances from top contenders Hitesh, Rule Breakerz, Aman-Kunal, and Lil Pool. Shubhankar stood out with his interpretation of KRUMP, a street dance style known for its expressive, high-energy movements.

“KRUMP taught me to move with purpose and speak without words. I’m grateful to everyone who saw that in me. Now it’s time to take KRUMP places it’s never been,” Subhankar said after clinching the winner’s trophy.

Lauding Subhankar’s journey on the show, judge Remo D’Souza said, “His KRUMP performances weren’t just powerful, they were honest, intense, and unforgettable. That’s what hip hop is all about— channeling who you are into your art. Week after week, he performed like he had something to prove, and today he proved it to the entire nation.”

Judge Malaika Arora added, “From the very beginning, there was a fire in Shubhankar that you couldn’t ignore. His style, presence, and commitment to KRUMP made every performance a moment. He didn’t just perform, he told stories, and he made you feel magical”.

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur, stars of the upcoming film Metro…In Dino, attended the finale to promote the film and engage with the performers. “Being part of this event gave us a look into how diverse and expressive Indian hip hop has become,” said Aditya.

“Every performer brought their best to the stage, I am inspired by their fearlessness and ability to express themselves in such a bold and courageous manner,” Sara added.