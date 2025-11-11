Shruti Haasan teams up with Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani for ‘Globe Trotter’ song

Actress-singer Shruti Haasan has collaborated with Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani on a song for S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film Globe Trotter, she announced on Monday.

“It was a pleasure to sing for MM Keeravaani sir’s musical. What a powerful track… LET IT BANG, GLOBETROTTER,” the 39-year-old wrote on Instagram alongside a BTS video and picture with Keeravani.

“I was seated quietly listening to sir on the keys .He said he usually begins his sessions with the Vigneswara mantram before anything starts, so I assumed that’s what he was starting playing. Suddenly, I realised it was appas song…! and that moment was super special. Thank you sir for your kindness and the love and warmth of the entire team that day,” she added.

The upcoming film features Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Tentatively titled Globe Trotter, the film marks S.S. Rajamouli’s first collaboration with Sukumaran and Telugu star Mahesh Babu.

The production for the film began in April, and the filming reportedly took place in Kenya and Andhra Pradesh’s Borra Caves.

The upcoming action drama is expected to hit theatres worldwide in March 2027.

The official title of the film will be revealed at a special event in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City on 15 November at 7pm. The event will be streamed live on JioHotstar for viewers in India.

Haasan last appeared in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie alongside Rajinikanth. She will next star in Train and Salaar 2.