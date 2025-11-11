MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Shriya Pilgaonkar wraps filming for Priyadarshan’s ‘Haiwaan’ starring Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan

The upcoming action thriller reunites Akshay and Saif after over 17 years

Entertainment Web Desk Published 11.11.25, 05:53 PM
Shriya Pilgaonkar with Priyadarshan

Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar has wrapped shooting for director Priyadarshan’s upcoming thriller Haiwaan, she said on Tuesday.

“It's a wrap for me on Haiwaan. It's been wonderful working with Priyadarshan sir and this stellar cast & crew,” she wrote on X.

The photo shows Shriya and Priyadarshan posing with a clapperboard. The actress and the director twinned in black T-shirts.

Haiwaan is a Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam movie Oppam starring Mohanlal. The upcoming film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar.

Akshay and Saif have previously worked together in films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994), Tu Chor Main Sipahi (1996), and Tashan (2008).

Produced by KVN Productions, Haiwaan will be shot across locations in Mumbai and Ooty.

Before Haiwaan, Akshay recently collaborated with Priyadarshan on the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. Co-starring Tabu and Mithila Palkar, the upcoming film is slated to hit theatres next April.

Shriya last appeared in the Netflix crime thriller series Mandala Murders.

