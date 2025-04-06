Shreya Ghoshal regains control of X account following hacking in February

Shreya Ghoshal has regained control of her X account, with help from the X India team, two months after it was hacked in February, the 41-year-old singer announced on Sunday.

“I am back. I will be talking and writing here often...Yes my X account has been in trouble as it got hacked in February. Now I have finally had the help from the @X team after lot of struggles in establishing a proper communication. All is well. Now I am here,” wrote Ghoshal on X alongside a video.

She added that she will be using the platform for regular interaction with fans.

The Angaaron singer also warned her followers against suspicious links circulating on the platform, which can lead to accounts being compromised.

“Also, there are many weird ads that are running which are articles about me with very absurd headlines and AI generated pictures. These are click baits, which lead to spam / fraudulent links. Please keep reporting these ads. I have no power in putting them down. I have tried my best,” concluded Ghoshal.

Ghoshal, who shot to fame with her debut Bollywood song Bairi Piya for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas back in 2002, has delivered several chartbusters in the past 22 years.

On the work front, Shreya served as a judge on Indian Idol Season 15. She recently recorded a Bengali song for Srijit Mukherji’s upcoming film Winkle Twinkle, composed by Tamalika Golder.

Shreya also performed at the opening ceremony of Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2025 where she performed 10 songs in 10 different languages for each of the teams. She is set to conclude her All Hearts Tour with a concert in Mumbai on May 10.