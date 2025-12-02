MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
It’s a wrap for Harriet Herbig-Matten, Damian Hardung-starrer ‘Maxton Hall’ Season 3

Directed by Martin Schreier, the second season is currently streaming on Prime Video

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.12.25, 12:10 PM
A still of Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung from ‘Maxton Hall’

A still of Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung from ‘Maxton Hall’ X

Shooting for the third instalment of Prime Video series Maxton Hall - The World Between Us, starring Harriet Herbig-Matten and Damian Hardung, is complete, the streamer announced on Monday.

“Ruby & James’ story is far from over. Filming of Maxton Hall Season 3 has officially wrapped,” the streamer wrote on X alongside stills from the series featuring the cast.

Set in a prestigious boarding school, the first instalment of the German romance drama is based on Save Me, the first book in Mona Kasten’s bestselling Maxton Hall trilogy.

Season 2, which premiered on November 7, is an adaptation of the sequel Save You.

Continuing the story of Ruby and James, the third season is based on Save Us, the final instalment of Mona Kasten’s bestselling trilogy.

Directed by Martin Schreier, returning cast members include Sonja Weiber, Ben Felipe, Fedja van Huet, Runa Greiner, Justus Riesner, Andrea Guo, Frederic Balonier and Eli Riccardi.

Season 1 follows Ruby, a scholarship student at the elite Maxton Hall private school, who accidentally uncovers a scandalous secret. Determined to keep her silent, the arrogant and wealthy James confronts her, but their heated interactions spark an unexpected romance.

Their relationship, however, faces fierce opposition from James’s father. After a tragic turn of events, including the death of James’s mother and a violent altercation with his father, James ends up outside Ruby’s house. But seeing her at peace with her family, he quietly walks away at the end of the first season.

The makers are yet to announce the release date for the third season.

