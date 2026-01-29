MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Inside Dhrubo Banerjee’s ‘Saptadingar Guptodhon’ shoot with Abir Chatterjee, Ishaa Saha and Arjun Chakrabarty

The upcoming film reunites the trio for a high-stakes treasure hunt

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.01.26, 03:41 PM
(left to right) Dhrubo Banerjee, Abir Chatterjee, Ishaa Saha and Arjun Chakrabarty on the sets of ‘Saptadingar Guptodhon’

(left to right) Dhrubo Banerjee, Abir Chatterjee, Ishaa Saha and Arjun Chakrabarty on the sets of ‘Saptadingar Guptodhon’ Instagram

Shooting for Dhrubo Banerjee’s upcoming film Saptadingar Guptodhon has begun, the makers said on Thursday, dropping photos from the set.

The film brings back the trio of Abir Chatterjee, Arjun Chakrabarty, and Ishaa Saha for a high-stakes treasure hunt.

The carousel features behind-the-scenes moments from the film’s sets, featuring director Dhrubo alongside cast members Abir, Arjun, Ishaa and Kaushik Ganguly.

“হবে নতুন রহস্যের সমাধান, আসছে সপ্তডিঙার গুপ্তধন (There will be a new mystery to unravel; Saptadingar Guptodhon is coming.) #SaptadingarGuptodhon shoot starts today,” reads the caption on Instagram.

In 2025, the film had been announced by SVF as a part of Golper Parbon 1432. Earlier this week, Abir had shared photos from the puja ceremony of the film.

The Guptodhon franchise follows Oxford professor Subarna Sen (Abir) as he unravels hidden treasures across West Bengal.

Beginning with Guptodhoner Sandhane (2018), the adventure continues through Durgeshgorer Guptodhon (2019) and Karnasubarner Guptodhon (2022), with each instalment bringing new mysteries, and historical secrets.

The upcoming sequel Saptadingar Guptodhon will delve into Bengal’s other hidden historical mysteries.

Further details of the film are kept under wraps.

Abir was last seen in Anik Dutta’s detective mystery thriller film Joto Kando Kolkatatei, currently streaming on ZEE5. Isha was last seen in Srijit Mukerji’s Lawho Gouranger Naam Rey. Arjun last appeared in Subhrajit Mitra’s Devi Chowdhurani.

