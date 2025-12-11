Shemekia Copeland, Eric Gales, Matt Schofield to headline 14th edition of Mahindra Blues Festival

Grammy-nominated singer Shemekia Copeland, American guitarist Eric Gales and British guitarist Matt Schofield are among the several artists who are set to perform at the 14th edition of Mahindra Blues Festival in Mumbai in 2026, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra said on Thursday.

Sharing a short video featuring the lineup for the upcoming festival, Mahindra wrote, “Pleased to announce an incredible lineup of artists for the 14th edition of Mahindra Blues Festival, Feb 14-15. Get your tickets now.”

The list includes the Blackstratblues, a musical project by Indian-origin guitarist Warren Mendonsa, making his way down from New Zealand.

The list also includes D.K. Harell and Altered Five Blues Band, who are also set to perform in India for the first time.

The festival will also conduct its Big Blues Band Hunt later this month to introduce new, fresh talent on the stage.

The Mahindra Blues Festival offered a platform to young talents like the Kanakia Beatz Crew and Nanhi Kali Choir in the past.

The Mahindra Blues Festival is one of Asia’s largest annual blues music festivals, held annually at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai.

“We are witnessing a growing interest in blues. This cultural shift is significant, as there are so many talented individuals and pioneers who are striving to preserve and propel the magic of this genre,” said Jay Shah, the vice president of cultural outreach in Mahindra Group.

He added, “We at Mahindra Group are always happy to join in this movement to preserve and propagate a genre that has healed so many hearts with its honesty and hope. This year’s lineup is as diverse as it can get, an act from the homeland, a British act, along with veterans and the future voices. This gives us hope that through our efforts, the globe is becoming a unified village, basking in the glory of the blues.”

Mahindra Blues Festival is set to take place on 14 and 15 February 2026 in Mumbai. Tickets for the festival are available on BookMyShow.