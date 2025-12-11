Netflix introduces Miya Cech’s Toph Beifong in ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ Season 2 teaser

Netflix introduced Miya Cech’s Toph Beifong as the newest member of Team Avatar in its latest teaser of Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2. The team includes Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley).

Dropped on Wednesday, the teaser offers a glimpse into the lives of Team Avatar members. They continue with their lives after a bittersweet victory, saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation.

However, as Aang, Katara, and Sokka team up again to persuade the Earth King to support their fight against the formidable Fire Lord Ozai (Daniel Dae Kim), Toph Beifong, a new member, joins their group. Toph is a blind Earthbending prodigy.

Despite being blind, she uses her special abilities to sense vibrations in the ground to sense her surroundings during fights.

“Welcome to the Earth Kingdom. AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER SEASON 2 is coming in 2026,” Netflix wrote on Instagram alongside the teaser.

The series also stars Dallas Liu, Elizabeth Yu, Momona Tamada, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Maria Zhang, and Daniel Dae Kim.

Last year, Netflix announced that the series had been renewed for its second and third seasons following its first instalment that came out in February 2024. Production for the second season kicked off on Friday.

A live-action reimagining of the Nickelodeon animated series of the same name, Avatar: The Last Airbender follows Aang, a young boy who is the only one capable of mastering all four elements — air, water, fire and earth.

In the first season, Aang wakes up after a 100-year-long slumber and learns to master the four elements in a bid to restore peace to the world with the help of his newfound friends Katara, a waterbender, and her brother Sokka.