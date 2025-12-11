Dharmendra had child-like innocence: Jaideep Ahlawat recalls working with late actor in ‘Ikkis’

Working with Dharmendra in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis was a memorable experience for Jaideep Ahlawat, he said in a recent interview.

Ahlawat said Dharmendra brought a ‘childlike, loving, and jovial’ energy to the set, making the experience truly memorable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I never thought this would be his last film. When I came aboard the project, he was already attached, and I was very excited to work with him — my father was a huge fan of him. During the shoot, my father met him as well, and in my entire life, I had never seen my father nervous or behaving like a fanboy,” Ahlawat said in a chat with Agenda Aaj Tak.

Dharmendra, a Padma Bhushan recipient, passed away in Mumbai on 24 November. Tributes have since poured in from across the film industry, political fraternity and fans, who remembered him as one of Hindi cinema’s most admired and enduring stars.

Ahlawat noted that Dharmendra’s aura had a profound and inspiring impact on the cast and crew of Ikkis.

“As an actor, it’s hard to describe what it was like to work with him. He was such a legendary figure in Indian cinema, but when I met him, I realised he had a childlike quality. He came across as an innocent, loving, and jovial person,” Ahlawat shared.

“The atmosphere on the set would change the moment he walked in. I feel lucky that I have the most scenes with him in the movie. The memories from that shoot are a treasure I will hold for a lifetime,” Ahlawat added.

Starring Agastya Nanda, Ikkis features Nanda as Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 in the Battle of Basantar in 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Dharmendra will portray M.L. Khetarpal, the father of the war hero played by Nanda.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the cast of the Ikkis also includes Sikandar Kher and Akshay Kumar’s niece Simar Bhatia. Ikkis is set to hit theatres on 25 December.

Ahlawat was last seen in the third instalment of the Prime Video series The Family Man alongside Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani. Dharmendra is survived by his wife Hema Malini, sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol, and daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol and Vijeta Deol.